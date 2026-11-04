Tennis-ball protest at Old Trafford adds to long history of supporter demonstrations

Manchester United fans threw dozens of tennis balls onto the pitch during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League tie against AS Roma, halting play for several minutes as stewards cleared the objects, the report said. United trailed 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes as audible discontent grew at Old Trafford and supporters staged the planned first-half protest.

The match resumed only after the balls were removed, with the report noting Manchester United rallied in the second half to overturn the deficit and win 3-2. The article said it was unlikely the tennis-ball incident affected the outcome as much as halftime vociferous criticism from manager Michael Carrick and his staff, but that the stunt drew attention to mounting frustration among the fan base.

Pitch pelting is not new to European soccer. The report recalled Celtic supporters who threw balls onto the turf during a Europa League match against Stuttgart, and Borussia Dortmund’s so-called “Yellow Wall” bringing a 2024 Bundesliga game against SC Freiburg to a halt by throwing balls and chocolate coins. A 2016 League One fixture between Charlton Athletic and Coventry City saw both sets of fans lob hundreds of small pink plastic pigs onto the pitch in protest of their owners, according to the account.

Supporters have also used aerial messages and visual cues to register dissent. The report described plane banners flown over Old Trafford, including one in March 2014 that read “Wrong One – Moyes Out” during David Moyes’ tenure following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure; Moyes was sacked the following month. Fans have adopted alternate club colors as protest as well, with an increase in Newton Heath green and gold shirts, scarves and even balloons appearing at times of unrest.

The piece noted other traditional gestures of displeasure, including Real Madrid supporters’ practice of waving white handkerchiefs at the Bernabéu, a custom adapted from bullfighting. Those examples illustrated a range of tactics fans employ to make grievances visible in and around stadiums.