Top projected TD scorers for Week 2, per Mike Clay’s implied odds

Which players are most likely to find the end zone in Week 2? Mike Clay provides a weekly set of fantasy football projections that includes the probability each player will score a touchdown, offering a snapshot for bettors and DFS managers alike.

Clay’s system generates projections for every game on the slate and translates those touchdown probabilities into implied odds. Those implied odds represent what Clay’s model considers the fair moneyline for an anytime touchdown wager.

The top predicted scorers for Week 2 are presented in order of those implied odds, and the published list also shows the anytime-touchdown moneylines offered by DraftKings at the time of publication. The DraftKings lines are included to allow direct comparison between the market and Clay’s projections.

Implied odds are a conversion of the projection’s probability into a moneyline. According to Mike Clay, bettors should look for implied odds that are more favorable than the moneyline shown by DraftKings. For example, if implied odds are -150 while the offered moneyline is -110, Clay’s projection indicates an advantage. Conversely, if implied odds are +110 but the DraftKings line is -110, the projection system sees a disadvantage.

For the most current pricing and any changes to player props, consult DraftKings. Clay’s touchdown probabilities and the accompanying implied odds are updated weekly as part of the projection package.