Warriors weigh options as Kristaps Porzingis remains away from team

The Golden State Warriors are withholding payments to Kristaps Porzingis, according to ESPN, amid his ongoing, indefinite absence from the team. Porzingis was re-signed in the offseason despite missing 90 games over the previous two seasons across three teams.

The organization has instructed coaches to prepare as if Porzingis will not play, and only general manager Mike Dunleavy and lead medical decision maker Rick Celebrini have been in contact with the forward since he called out of work one day before training camp, team sources said. Head coach Steve Kerr has declined to provide updates, saying, “I don’t know,” when asked about the situation.

The absence has affected the roster construction and early-season rotations. On opening night, Draymond Green was slotted as the starting center despite concerns about the 36-year-old’s capacity to handle extended minutes. Green received a physical reprieve two nights later and the Warriors started two-way center Graham Ike, an undrafted Gonzaga product, in his second NBA game. In a loss that left Golden State 0-2, Green committed a late foul while defending Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey as the Warriors surrendered a 12-point lead.

Stephen Curry expressed visible frustration over the situation while also noting the human side of Porzingis’ absence. Curry emitted an exasperated sound — “Aggggh” — when asked about the impact, and added, “We always said availability was a big factor for our team with all the guys we have out,” later saying, “It’s no secret that the [center] spot is an important one for us, especially with his skill set.”

ESPN reported the Warriors have begun exploring potential trade routes and that the team is withholding pay because Porzingis is not rendering services. Team sources expressed strong pessimism that Porzingis will play for Golden State again, but his contract — only $3 million guaranteed next season — could still carry trade value. The decision to commit roughly $20 million to Porzingis this offseason now hangs over a 1-3 start.