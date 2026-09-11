49ers dominate Rams 27-7 in Melbourne opener

MELBOURNE, Australia — The San Francisco 49ers opened their season with a 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, a game highlighted by the returns of several key veterans and a physical effort on both sides of the ball.

Linebacker Fred Warner, who missed all but six games last season with a fractured and dislocated right ankle, jogged onto the field for warmups and repeatedly said to himself, “football, football, football,” signaling his excitement to be back. Warner, defensive end Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle all returned from significant injuries and made tangible impacts.

Quarterback Brock Purdy overcame a second-quarter interception and answered by throwing three touchdowns on San Francisco’s next four drives, completing 12-of-14 passes for 125 yards during that span. He finished 25-of-34 for 205 yards and three scores with the pick. Purdy said this offseason he wanted to be smarter about when to use his legs and, coming off what he told ESPN was the best training camp of his career, picked his spots and made plays on the run.

The 49ers leaned on a balanced rushing attack, finishing with 174 yards on 30 attempts (5.8 yards per carry). Third-round rookie Kaelon Black carried 14 times for 65 yards, and Christian McCaffrey had 10 carries for 68 yards as San Francisco kept McCaffrey fresh while still punishing the Rams on the ground.

San Francisco’s defense limited Los Angeles to 122 total yards and won the turnover battle. Cornerback Renardo Green recorded an interception following Purdy’s pick to help swing momentum. The 49ers also received contributions from offseason additions such as receiver Mike Evans and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, even as rookie wideout De’Zhaun Stribling was carted off and tight end Jake Tonges left with a knee injury.

There is a long season ahead, but for at least one week the 49ers displayed the physicality and depth that could keep them competitive in the NFC West.