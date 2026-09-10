49ers, Rams open 2026 Thursday Night slate with historic game in Melbourne

The NFL continues its opening weekend with the first Thursday Night Football game of the 2026 season, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The matchup is the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Oceania. The staging at the Melbourne Cricket Ground marks a notable step in the league’s international schedule.

Los Angeles enters the season viewed as a heavy favorite, driven in part by an offseason trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett and the return of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had announced his retirement after the 2024 season. Projections list the Rams among the teams expected to contend for the championship.

The 49ers, who split their two meetings with the Rams last season, can claim an early advantage in the NFC West with a win in Melbourne. The divisional matchup carries added weight as both teams begin their regular-season campaigns.

Coverage will include updates and highlights from the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the game unfolds. The international setting and divisional stakes make the Thursday night meeting a focal point of the opening week.