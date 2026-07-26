49ers training camp updates: Bosa progressing, Purdy impressive in Santa Clara

The San Francisco 49ers opened training camp in Santa Clara, California, with team reporters on site providing daily updates, according to 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner. The coverage will be updated through the start of the preseason the week of Aug. 13, Wagoner said.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is slowly working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last season. Bosa was not placed on the PUP list and participated in individual drills on Sunday, July 26, though he did not take part in team drills that day. Coach and staff are expected to phase him in with an eye toward having him at full speed for Week 1, Wagoner reported.

Left tackle Trent Williams praised Bosa’s early work, saying, “I can’t tell he had an injury and came back from anything,” and noting that Bosa “looks better than he did before he got hurt.” A healthy Bosa would address a pass rush that recorded the NFL’s fewest sacks in 2025, Wagoner added.

Several other players were limited or unavailable. Defensive back Nate Hobbs was the only active roster player not participating at the start of practice; he dealt with knee issues last season. Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and wide receiver Christian Kirk appeared hobbled during the session, Wagoner wrote.

The quarterback room produced mixed results. Brock Purdy completed 10 of 12 attempts in team drills, including a deep ball down the left sideline to wide receiver Mike Evans that picked up a big gain against cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. Backup Mac Jones threw a couple of interceptions, one of which was returned by safety Marques Sigle, Wagoner reported.

Position battles continued to take shape. Linebacker Nick Martin got the first look at the Sam linebacker spot, though multiple options remain under consideration. Connor Colby took all the reps at left guard with the starters Sunday; offensive line coach Chris Foerster said Robert Jones will also compete for snaps there, Wagoner wrote.