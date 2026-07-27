PSG to open talks with Liverpool over Bradley Barcola; Arsenal contact Newcastle on Bruno Guimarães

Paris Saint-Germain are set to open talks with Liverpool over the potential transfer of Bradley Barcola, according to Florian Plettenberg. The France international winger is reported to have turned down a new contract that has two years remaining, leaving PSG open to an exit as Liverpool search for a replacement following Mohamed Salah’s summer departure.

A first offer from the Reds is expected soon, with personal terms reportedly not a concern for Barcola. The player has been identified as a top target as Liverpool look to add width and depth to their attacking options.

Premier League champions Arsenal have made official contact with Newcastle United about a possible deal for Bruno Guimarães, TEAMtalk reports. The Brazil midfielder has indicated he wants clarity on his future within the next week ahead of preseason, and the two clubs remain some way apart on valuation even though personal terms are no issue for Arsenal.

Manchester City have added PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye to their shortlist, FootMercato reports. The 18-year-old, who made four appearances for Senegal at the World Cup, is facing an uncertain future at PSG and has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with several clubs tracking the youngster as he seeks an exit.

AS Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche has reportedly identified PSG as his preferred destination this summer, according to FootMercato, while Liverpool have also shown interest as an option for Andoni Iraola’s forward line. The report adds that talks between Monaco and PSG are understood to be underway over Akliouche’s future.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have opened talks to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 26-year-old is said to be open to a move, with Everton’s stance on an exit viewed as pivotal. Al Hilal have already signed Crysencio Summerville, and Ndiaye is seen as a key target after a season in which he scored six goals and provided three assists in all competitions.