African Stars vs. Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, team news for CAF tie

Orlando Pirates travel to Gaborone, Botswana, to face Namibia’s African Stars in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie on Saturday, Oct. 17. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. CAT (2 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. GMT) at the Botswana National Stadium. Although listed as African Stars’ home leg, the fixture is being played on neutral ground because of a lack of compliant facilities in Namibia.

Pirates returned to domestic action after losing the MTN8 final 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns, defeating TS Galaxy 3-0 in South Africa’s Premiership on Tuesday. Star winger Oswin Appollis was stretchered off in that victory and is listed as doubtful for the trip to Gaborone, according to team news.

Expected lineups for African Stars feature Mervin Kasetura in goal with a back four of Charles Hambira, Lyema Dopolo, Bolly Tjitemisa and Ronald Ketjijere. Midfielders Edmar Kamatuka, Liam April and Okeri Nguarambuka are projected to support a front three of Willy Stephanus, Jasper Masialeti and Paulus Gideon. Orlando Pirates are anticipated to start Sipho Chaine in goal, Deon Hotto at left, Sbangani Zulu and Lebone Seema centrally, and Kamogelo Sebelebele on the right, with Simphiwe Selepe and Mthetheleli Mthiyane in midfield and Mohau Nkota, Simphiwe Masilela, Bheki Mabuza and Evidence Makgopa in more advanced roles.

Orlando Pirates are participating in the CAF Champions League for a fourth successive season for the first time in club history. The side reached the final in 2013 and the semi-finals two seasons ago but were eliminated by Saint-Éloi Lupopo in last season’s second qualifying round. In 2023-24 they were also knocked out in the preliminary stages by Jwaneng Galaxy, according to the match preview.

The encounter comes against the backdrop of Mamelodi Sundowns’ recent continental dominance; Sundowns are African champions and have reached the Champions League knockout stage in all but one tournament since 2016, making two consecutive finals and four straight semi-finals. Deon Hotto, formerly of African Stars, is Orlando Pirates’ second-longest serving player after signing in 2020; only Kabelo Dlamini (signed 2019) has been at the club longer.