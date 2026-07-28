Broncos open 2026 camp in new $175M facility; most roster available

The 2026 NFL training camps have opened around the league, and the Denver Broncos are holding camp in Englewood, Colorado, with team reporter Jeff Legwold providing daily updates from the site.

Veterans formally reported Tuesday, July 28, but the most notable development on day one was the team’s new training complex, a $175 million, 205,000-square-foot facility that drew widespread attention, according to Legwold.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II told reporters his expectations were high and that the new building exceeded them, saying it is unlike any other facility in the league. The complex was built and paid for by the Walton-Penner ownership group, and players were still learning the layout of the hallways as they arrived for camp.

Legwold reported that the early assessment of the site is positive, with the team viewing the facility as a major upgrade that can support its push toward a Super Bowl title and could become a selling point for future free agents.

On the field, the Broncos will open their first full practice Wednesday with a mostly healthy roster. Players who had late-2025 or offseason surgeries — including Bo Nix, Nik Bonitto and guard Ben Powers — have been cleared to participate, Legwold said. Guard Nick Gargiulo, who suffered a severe knee injury in last year’s camp, will begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and linebacker Jordan Turner will open on the non-football injury list.

Legwold said coverage of Broncos camp will be updated frequently as the team prepares for the preseason, with the first full week of preseason action scheduled to begin Aug. 13.