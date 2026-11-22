Vanessa DiBernardo opened the scoring for the Kansas City Current with a goal directly from a corner in the 54th minute of the NWSL championship, a strike that helped set the Current on course for their first NWSL title, the article notes. The goal came against the Washington Spirit in the league final.

The piece defines a goal scored directly from a corner kick as a Gol Olimpico, or Olimpico, and traces the term’s origin to South American football. It notes that Uruguay won Olympic gold on June 9, 1924, and that the International Football Association Board altered the laws around corner kicks that same month to allow goals scored directly from corners.

The label Gol Olimpico dates to Oct. 2, 1924, when Argentina’s Cesareo Onzari scored from a corner against Uruguay in Buenos Aires. The match, the article says, was played amid controversy — Argentina won 2-1, La Celeste withdrew with four minutes remaining and the game had already been suspended once due to crowding — but local journalists used Onzari’s audacious 15th-minute corner strike to coin the term.

The story describes the Olimpico as both unlikely and beautiful, sometimes intentional and other times accidental. The piece highlights the difficulty of striking the ball from a corner, the curl required to beat defenders and keepers, and the mixture of audacity and incredulity that accompanies such goals.

Alongside DiBernardo’s finale strike, the article recalls other celebrated Olimpicos: Marcos Coll’s 1962 World Cup goal for Colombia against the USSR that beat legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin, and Megan Rapinoe’s Olimpico for the United States against Canada at the 2012 London Olympics. The piece compiles notable examples of Olimpicos from regular-season matches through finals, the Olympics and the World Cup.