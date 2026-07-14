England vs. Argentina: World Cup rivalry defined by controversy and classic moments

England and Argentina meet Wednesday in a World Cup semifinal that pits two of FIFA’s top-four nations against each other in what ESPN calls one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries. The fixture stretches more than six decades and has produced moments of controversy, hostility and defining performances involving some of football’s biggest names. The teams last met in a 3-2 friendly in 2005; this will be their first World Cup meeting since 2002, according to ESPN.

The rivalry is marked by several singular incidents that have shaped its reputation. ESPN highlights Diego Maradona’s Hand of God, David Beckham’s 1998 red card and his subsequent redemption four years later, and the 1966 Wembley sending off that precipitated diplomatic fallout and prompted FIFA to introduce yellow and red cards.

The 1966 quarterfinal at Wembley looms large in the shared history. England won 1-0, but Argentina’s captain Antonio Rattin was booked twice by referee Rudolf Kreitlein, refused to leave the field when ordered and was eventually escorted off by police. Rattin sat on a red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth II in protest, and the fallout included England manager Alf Ramsey calling Argentina’s players “animals” and forbidding the customary postmatch shirt swap, according to ESPN. Rattin, who died Saturday at age 89, remained a central figure in accounts of the match.

Rattin later told Argentine newspapers that he believed the German referee had made calls favoring England, going so far as to say the official was inventing fouls and handballs. Those recollections, combined with memories from players on both sides, help explain why the fixture has stayed so combustible, according to ESPN.

Since the 1980s, matches between the two nations have often been played against the backdrop of wider political tensions dating to the 1982 conflict over the Falkland Islands/Islas Malvinas. While that context is not at the forefront of the upcoming match, ESPN reports it has been an inescapable and unfortunate element cited by participants over the years.