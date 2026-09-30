Geno Smith’s hot start a rare bright spot for 1-2 Jets

When the New York Jets traded for Geno Smith in March, returning him to the team that drafted him in 2013, the move prompted a loud groan from a quarterback-scarred fanbase. Smith’s uneven 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders — when that franchise agreed to absorb $16 million of his 2026 salary to move him on — left questions about his role as a bridge starter.

Through three games, the 35-year-old has exceeded expectations and produced early comeback-season vibes. “He’s a warrior, man,” tight end Jeremy Ruckert said. “He’s a field general. We have the utmost confidence in him.”

Smith’s 75.5% completion rate ranks second in the NFL, and he has not thrown an interception in 102 pass attempts after a league-high 17 interceptions last season. The last time he went three straight games without a pick was the final three games of the 2023 season.

Statistically, Smith is on pace for numbers that would rank among the better passing seasons in franchise history. With 783 yards and four touchdowns through three games, his current pace would surpass benchmarks only achieved by Chad Pennington (2002) and Brett Favre (2008) — the only Jets to post at least 3,000 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and a 65% completion rate in the same season.

Smith has produced while working around injuries in the supporting cast. Running back Breece Hall (quad), wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) are uncertain ahead of a trip to face the Chicago Bears, and chances are the Jets will be without Hall, a further blow to an already sputtering rushing attack.

In Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions, Smith passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Jets quarterback since Mike White in 2022 to record 300 yards and three TDs in a game. Coach Aaron Glenn said Smith was “delivering the ball with confidence,” staying in the flow of the offense and handling pass rushers. Smith completed passes to eight different receivers, threw 14 of 31 completions to tight ends and found Garrett Wilson for 10 receptions and 107 yards. His lone turnover came on a sack-fumble on the final possession; Glenn said, “He has to be able to hold on to the ball in that situation.” Smith was nearly perfect in the fourth quarter, completing 15 of 17 passes for 156 yards.