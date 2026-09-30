Broncos’ late-game comebacks mount, but concerns remain ahead of 49ers trip

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos rallied for a 30-26 victory Sunday night over the Los Angeles Rams, marking the fourth time in Sean Payton’s three-plus seasons as head coach the Broncos have won a game in which they trailed by 14 or more points in the second half. Denver was outgained 273-67 in the first half and fell behind 16-0, prompting safety Talanoa Hufanga to say, “This team rises,” while quarterback Bo Nix called the late rallies a high-wire dance that “feels like our DNA.”

The comeback was the 10th fourth-quarter comeback for the Broncos since Nix was drafted in 2024 and the first time in franchise history Denver recorded consecutive comeback wins in which it trailed by double digits in the second half. The Broncos overcame a 10-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and improved to 2-1, creating a reputation as second-half escape artists.

Coach Sean Payton urged perspective after the Rams game, saying a start like that — when the Broncos managed only 67 yards in the first half — would be “something we’re frustrated about later if we don’t get it cleaned up.” Payton added the team would “look at the tape” and that coaches would “pull our hair out with some stuff” while also being “excited about some things, too.” Denver has scored just 10 first-half points this season and would prefer not to rely on another late rally.

The Broncos head to Levi’s Stadium to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy leads the NFL in QBR (93.8) and touchdown passes (nine) while throwing one interception. San Francisco tops the league in offensive efficiency by more than 14 points over the Buffalo Bills and leads in offensive expected points added by just over 15 points.

Historically, every two-touchdown-plus comeback of the Payton era saw Denver’s win probability at 6% or less in the second half. Payton’s first win in Denver was a 31-28 victory at Chicago in Week 4 of 2023, when the Broncos faced a 1.3% win probability after falling behind 28-7 with 4:11 left in the third quarter. Two Russell Wilson touchdown passes, a Jonathon Cooper fumble return and a 51-yard Wil Lutz field goal produced the final 24 points. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton said familiarity with such situations “allows you to play free, play fast.”