Leeds host Tottenham to open Saturday’s Premier League slate

It is the final weekend of European club action before the last international break of 2026, according to the weekend schedule. Saturday’s Premier League programme begins in Yorkshire, where Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur in an early kickoff.

Later on Saturday, defending champions Arsenal will welcome Hull City, while Fulham are set to face Newcastle United, according to the schedule. Those fixtures will form the middle portion of the day’s English top-flight action.

Nottingham Forest are listed to take on Manchester City to round off the day’s Premier League matches, according to the same schedule. The Forest–City fixture closes out Saturday’s slate in England.

Plenty is happening elsewhere across Europe on Saturday as well. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund meet Elversberg, and Bayern Munich travel to face Mainz, according to the weekend listings.

Fans following European club soccer can find updates across the day’s matches, with attention focused on the early clash in Yorkshire and a full programme of domestic and continental action through the day, according to the published schedule.