Messi, Bellingham and Yamal pose with gold World Cup final ball

Adidas has unveiled an upgraded version of the Trionda match ball that will be used for the semifinals, the third-place playoff and the final at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The refreshed ball features a golden re-skin inspired by the glow of the World Cup trophy.

The Trionda has been the tournament’s official match ball throughout the group stage and early knockout rounds. As of Sunday night, 269 goals had been scored with the red, green and blue Trionda in 92 games across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The original Trionda design was tricoloured and included symbolic graphics representing the three host nations, such as stars, maple leaves and Aztec eagles. The final-stage version swaps that palette for gold, and it highlights the four cities hosting the semifinals, third-place match and final — Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York/New Jersey — in gold block lettering, with the other host cities shown in the background.

Adidas enlisted Argentina’s Lionel Messi, England’s Jude Bellingham and Spain’s Lamine Yamal to pose with the new ball. All three players would need to secure another win at the tournament before they would have the opportunity to play with the final-stage ball.

This marks the first time in World Cup history that the official match ball has undergone a total visual reworking specifically for the closing stages; previous changes had been limited to tweaks in colorway. FIFA refers to the third-place playoff as the ‘bronze final.’