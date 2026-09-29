NBA media days: Season opens as LeBron, Brown and Giannis draw attention

The 2026-27 NBA season began Sept. 22 with the Houston Rockets holding media day, followed by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and the remaining 28 teams joining Monday as most clubs prepared to open training camp, according to ESPN.

ESPN reporters are tracking roster moves, deals and reactions as teams present new faces. Among the storylines noted by league insiders are how LeBron James and Jaylen Brown will look in Philadelphia uniforms, what Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first media day away from Milwaukee will entail and other early impressions from media days, according to ESPN.

At Lakers media day, Bronny James said his family does not spend much time discussing business decisions and that his father has his own path while Bronny remains focused on building his own career; ESPN reported that LeBron consulted family during free agency but that discussion with his son was limited.

ESPN noted the unusual recent history between LeBron and Bronny, recalling an opening-night appearance together two years ago and a playoff moment last season when the father and son combined for a 10-0 run during a victory over the Houston Rockets.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum addressed the offseason change that sent Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia, calling himself grateful for what he and Brown built across nine years and prepared to lead a new-look Celtics; ESPN reported Brown was the 2024 Finals MVP and that the transaction was characterized as a cost-cutting move that broke up the duo that led the 2024 championship. Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters his mortgage company’s recent losses will have ‘zero’ effect on team spending and said he is working to acquire roughly 14 percent more of the franchise to bring his total near 80 percent, despite United Wholesale Mortgage reporting a reported $450 million net loss in the second quarter, according to ESPN.