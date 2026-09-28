Jimmy Butler’s media-day transformations: Is ’emo Jimmy’ back?

The Golden State Warriors opened their 2026 media day with the familiar question on many fans’ minds: will Jimmy Butler return with another distinctive look, according to the team’s media-day coverage.

Butler has built a reputation for unexpected appearances at media events. The run began in 2022 when he arrived with ombre faux locs, a hairstyle that prompted widespread reaction online about how much his hair might have changed in the offseason.

In 2023 he amplified the online buzz with the so-called “emo Jimmy” transformation — straightened hair, an eyebrow piercing that observers debated might be fake, and a moody presentation that dominated headlines.

When the 2024 media day arrived, Butler, then with the Miami Heat, downplayed expectations and showed up with conventionally styled hair. He told reporters he was present and keeping his appearance low-key, without any intentional antics.

A year later Butler suggested the emo persona could resurface in other settings, but he indicated it would not appear on a media-day stage. He also noted teammate Buddy Hield had an affinity for that look and joked it might make an appearance at practice, yet emo Jimmy did not reemerge during the regular season.

With media day back for 2026, Butler’s history of playful self-presentation has fans watching for another surprise. For now, the team’s coverage said supporters will have to wait to see what he chooses to bring this year.