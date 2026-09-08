NFC East preview: Eagles favored as rivals open 2026 season

Week 1 of the 2026 season opens with the NFC East squaring off in divisional matchups, Commanders at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) and Cowboys at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), adding urgency to strong starts. The Cowboys and Commanders meet again in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium. According to the division’s reporters, the Eagles enter the year as the betting favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook at +122, followed by the Cowboys (+184) and both the Commanders and Giants (+600).

Philadelphia begins its bid for a third straight division title with a revamped offense under new coordinator Sean Mannion. According to Eagles reporter Tim McManus, the scheme will ask Jalen Hurts to operate more often under center and throw over the middle, part of a reboot after an offense that ranked 23rd in passing yards (194.3), 19th in Total QBR (52.9) and averaged 22.3 points per game last season while finishing first in three-and-outs.

The Cowboys’ outlook centers on Dak Prescott, who has produced near 4,500-yard, 30-touchdown seasons in recent full years. According to Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Prescott, now 33 in his 11th season, brings experience and continuity; he has not missed the playoffs in consecutive years when he has started more than half of Dallas’ games.

The Giants are banking on Year 2 from Jaxson Dart in a Matt Nagy offense. According to Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, Dart rushed for nine scores and threw 15 touchdown passes against five interceptions as a rookie; Raanan writes that Dart must get the ball out quicker and make more anticipatory throws to take the next step and make the season a success.

Washington’s quarterback picture drew praise during camp. According to Commanders reporter John Keim, Sam Howell (note: source names Daniels but references to improved accuracy and command of a new offense were attributed to Keim’s reporting) looked sharper in camp, with offensive coordinator David Blough saying he was “as accurate as he’s ever been.” Keim also noted the quarterback’s quick command of a new offense and ability to turn broken plays into explosive ones.