NFL News: Injuries Come by the Dozen, Chargers Doctor Under Fire, and More!

The NFL was able to get off of the ground and running, now three weeks into the season. But that has not come without difficulties, as teams struggle to keep players healthy. A rash of season-ending injuries has plagued the league early on, partially contributed to the lack of preseason preparation, but who really knows. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The Chicago Bears have announced that Mitch Trubisky will no longer be the starting quarterback moving forward. Instead, Chicago will go with Nick Foles for the foreseeable future. Foles helped the Bears overcome a huge deficit against the Falcons and led them to a win in what can only be described as a complete meltdown by Atlanta.

The Seattle Seahawks will be losing star running back Chris Carson for 1-2 weeks depending on how he progresses. Carson suffered a first-degree sprained knee on a dirty play by Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill when he held onto his leg and rolled over him.

Add Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen to the huge list of ACL injuries across the NFL this year. Cohen tore his ACL in the contest against the Atlanta Falcons and will have to undergo season-ending surgery as a result.

The Chargers are having to deal with a rash of injuries to quarterbacks that started with Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was receiving an injection in his injured ribs to relieve the pain when the team doctor accidentally punctured his lung. Justin Herbert was forced into an emergency start as a result of the freak injury. He will also have to miss next week with the pierced lung.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered some serious damage over the last few weeks, including losing Nick Bosa for the rest of the year. The standout defensive end will have to undergo surgery on his torn ACL and damaged cartilage, but will first have to pass a COVID test in order to do so. A weird year, and some terrible injuries all around.

Speaking of terrible injuries, the Denver Broncos are being hit particularly hard in 2020. After losing Von Miller and Courtland Sutton to season-ending injuries, they now have lost DT Jurrell Casey, a guy that they traded for. Casey suffered a serious arm injury and his season may very well be done already.

Social News

After Tom Brady’s season with a new team got off to a bit of a slow start, TB12 looks to be finding his groove with the Bucs. The veteran QB connected for 3 touchdown passes in the teams win over the Broncos this weekend.

Speaking of QB’s finding their groove, can anyone on earth stop Russell Wilson right now? The short answer is no thus far.

The Saints might have walked away with the loss, but almost every fantasy owner with Alvin Kamara on their team walked away with a win. Kamara put up HUGE yards and a few TD’s in the loss to Green Bay.