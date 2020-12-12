NFL News: Playoff Clinch Scenarios, the Patriots Quarterback Situation, and More!

The NFL is quickly approaching the playoffs as the regular season slowly comes to a close. With that in mind, there are plenty of clinch scenarios in play for this coming Sunday. We also dive into the weird QB situation going down in New England as the Patriots struggle to keep their heads above water. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

There were three more guys added to the COVID-19 list on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s games. The Lions will be without DE Everson Griffin, the Rams will be without OLB Jachai Polite, and the Dolphins will be without runningback Myles Gaskin.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Hayden Hurst was named the NFLPA Week 13 Community MVP after the TE publicly shared his battle with depression. That led to more than $45k being raised to implement mental health programs in school, with over 50 people being referred to treatment facilities for help.

It’s been an up and down season from the moment Cam Newton arrived in New England. After a huge win over the Chargers, the Patriots got absolutely demolished by the Rams this past week. Despite that, Bill Belichick insists that Newton is the starting signal-caller moving forward.

The New Orleans Saints, in partnership with the city of New Orleans, have decided to roll back their attendance for the December 20th game against Kansas City. Originally slated to host 15,000 fans, they will now host just 3,000 as the state continues to struggle with raging COVID-19 numbers.

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett was named the team’s 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, recognizing his efforts on the field as well as his dedication to the community around him.

The 9-3 Buffalo Bills could be punching their ticket to the playoffs this week facing off against the 11-1 Steelers. If they win in Week 14, they will also need Baltimore, Miami, and Las Vegas to lose their games as well. New England would need to lose or tie in addition to all of that happening.

The Kansas City Chiefs will click the AFC West division title with a win over the Dolphins OR a Raiders loss or tie. That’s all they need to once again dominate the west!

The Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bills on Sunday night, in addition to a Cleveland loss.

Social News

In that Rams versus Patriots game, there wasn’t much to be happy about for New England fans. But at least they got this crazy interception called their way.

Myles Bryant just took it away from Robert Woods for the INT 😲 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/UhC0m8NpBg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2020

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin might have given Chase Young the best and most confusing compliment that a young player could receive.

"You gotta lose 14-15 games to get a guy that looks like you." Mike Tomlin knows it'd take a lot to be able to draft someone like Chase Young 😅 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/yIAX4A0rDG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2020

And finally, Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice might have some serious competition in the family. His son Brenden became the first Colorado player with a receiving TD and a punt return for a TD in a game in the last 25 years!

Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, became the first Colorado player with a receiving TD and a punt return for a TD in a game in the past 25 seasons 👀 pic.twitter.com/DBx3d4oYzc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020