Top sophomores to watch for the 2026-27 NBA season

The 2025 NBA draft class produced an epic Rookie of the Year race and several significant playoff contributors, and many of those players return with elevated expectations for 2026-27. Names such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel were highlighted in the original evaluation as part of a promising group now entering Year 2.

San Antonio’s Carter Bryant (No. 14 pick) carved out a limited role as a rookie, playing spot minutes as a defensive specialist and averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He also saw minutes during San Antonio’s run to the Finals. The 20-year-old forward struggled at times when San Antonio expanded his role in summer league — notably with turnovers and outside shooting — though he showed a pull-up midrange jumper and offers the length and quickness to defend perimeter playmakers. With Victor Wembanyama and veteran frontcourt pieces in the rotation, the Spurs’ best-case scenario involves Bryant developing enough offensively to earn minutes from established players; the original piece even suggested he has “indispensable role player on a title team” written all over him.

Brooklyn’s Egor Demin (No. 8 pick) averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists in 52 games as a rookie and relied heavily on the 3-point line — 72% of his shot attempts were triples, the highest rate among 2025 first-rounders. The 6-foot-8, 20-year-old BYU product appeared more assertive in summer exhibition play, topping 20 points multiple times while showing added strength and a developing ability to attack the rim. Despite Brooklyn’s offseason additions of Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle, the franchise remains oriented around its recent draft class, and Demin was described as the best of an uncertain group.

New Orleans’ Derik Queen (No. 13 pick) emerged as a League Pass favorite as a rookie, averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while splitting time between starting and reserve roles. The 21-year-old big impressed as a scorer and passer but must make significant defensive strides to cement his place under new coach Jamahl Mosley. With the Pelicans having gone 26 wins last season and showing little offseason movement, Queen and fellow 2025 lottery pick Jeremiah Fears figure to compete with veteran alternatives as New Orleans weighs patience versus a push toward youth.