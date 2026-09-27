Week 3 gameday arrivals spotlight Jordan Love’s standout looks

The official start of fall signaled the return of fit season, when players turn gameday tunnels into a showcase of jackets, sweaters and pants, according to the report. The piece noted players are using the cooler stretch to layer and display more elaborate looks.

The story recalled last week’s extreme heat in Nashville, where the Philadelphia Eagles played on turf that reached temperatures up to 157 degrees Fahrenheit. It added that the hope heading into Week 3 was for cloudier, 50-to-75 degree days to allow more comfortable showings of season styles.

Thursday primetime opened with two quarterback arrivals singled out as favorites, according to the report. Green Bay’s Jordan Love was described both as “shining — literally” in a Public School New York x KAY jewelry collaboration jacket called a statement piece, and as entering the home opener in an oversize studded leather pullover paired with black trousers, a crisp white shirt, a black tie, dark sunglasses and a checkered duffel.

Tyrod Taylor’s arrival also received mention. The report highlighted Taylor’s Dries Van Noten sweater as a fall-ready choice — warm yet fashion-forward — noting intricate fabric and layered design details that show the value of layering for the season.

Sunday’s slate brought additional standouts. The piece pointed to early-slate highlights that included Malik Nabers’ custom pendant and Xavier Worthy’s head-to-toe denim, summarizing that players brought a wide range of style and personality ahead of the early games.