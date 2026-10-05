Week 4 overreactions: Patriots’ Buffalo win doesn’t prove AFC East repeat

Editors at Overreactions HQ shuffled ideas during Sunday’s games as another wild NFL Sunday produced notable results, according to ESPN. The Patriots beat Buffalo in Buffalo for the second straight year, the Giants finished the day alone atop the NFC East, the Bears notched a second straight win with two different backup quarterbacks and the Cowboys prevailed in the Texas showdown. One preseason Super Bowl favorite fell to 0-4, and CeeDee Lamb finished the day with 17 catches, according to ESPN.

The Week 4 column examined five potential takeaways and judged them as legitimate or exaggerated, including whether the Patriots are set to repeat as AFC East champions, whether the Eagles will miss the playoffs, whether the Rams are poised for a long win streak, whether DeMeco Ryans is on the hot seat in Houston and whether the Chiefs are again the league’s best, according to ESPN.

New England’s trip to Buffalo was decided late by a go-ahead touchdown from Efton Chism III and an interception by Josh Allen on a deep pass he probably should not have thrown, ESPN reported. The outcome left the Bills 3-1 and the Patriots 2-2. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was 22-for-37 for 269 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he fumbled three times with one recovered by Buffalo. Maye also rushed for 54 yards on eight carries, according to ESPN.

ESPN judged the idea that the Patriots will repeat as AFC East champions an overreaction. The column noted New England’s coaching and toughness but cited ongoing issues for the Patriots, including injuries and a tougher schedule. ESPN pointed out that wide receiver A.J. Brown remains out a couple more weeks, guard Mike Onwenu’s absence is straining the offensive line, and the Patriots were without cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore on Sunday. Receiver Mack Hollins left Sunday’s game with a calf injury, according to ESPN.

Despite the victory in Buffalo, ESPN concluded the season appears to set up better for the Bills than for the Patriots, and that Sunday’s result did not erase New England’s longer-term concerns.