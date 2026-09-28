NFL

2026 NFL trade deadline: J.J. McCarthy dealt to Giants

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The 2026 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. ET. Deals have already begun ahead of that cutoff.

New York moved to shore up its quarterback room after Jaxson Dart underwent surgery on his left knee last Friday. The Giants acquired Minnesota quarterback J.J. McCarthy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Under the terms reported, the Giants sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for McCarthy, the reports said.

McCarthy was selected by Minnesota with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft. He had been listed as the Vikings’ third-string quarterback behind starter Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, the reports added.

Coverage will track all in-season moves and trade-related news through the Nov. 10 deadline, with the most recent deals added at the top of ongoing updates, the report said.

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