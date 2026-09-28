Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy to Giants after two seasons, 10 games

The Minnesota Vikings traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants on Monday for a fifth-round pick after two seasons, 10 games and 243 pass attempts, the report said. McCarthy, 23 years, 9 months, heads to New York after a short and injury-marred tenure in Minnesota.

The story lays responsibility across several fronts. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager who traded up to draft McCarthy in 2024, was fired in January; the report said he and coach Kevin O’Connell put McCarthy on the field before the organization believed he was ready. Remaining decision-makers, including O’Connell, former interim general manager Rob Brzezinski and new general manager Nolan Teasley, rendered a final judgment on his future, the account said. Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf also absorbed some responsibility for an approach that the report said rarely allows the team to take a competitive step back to develop young players.

McCarthy missed his rookie season with a knee injury and saw the field in 10 games over two seasons, the report said. He reportedly showed improvement late in his on-field appearances, but the organization ultimately moved on. Former Vikings coach Brad Childress, recalling a Bill Walsh standard, said promising young quarterbacks should be given 24 games to determine a course of action.

The team and the report pointed to injuries and off-field decisions that hindered McCarthy’s development. His play style contributed to four injuries — knee and ankle injuries, a concussion while running outside the pocket, and a hairline fracture to his right hand after contacting the helmet of left guard Donovan Jackson when he climbed the pocket. The account also said McCarthy accelerated a knee recovery before being medically cleared, which led to swelling and a second surgery.

The offseason addition of free agent Kyler Murray, now the starter, pushed McCarthy behind Carson Wentz on the depth chart, the report said. The move to the Giants gives McCarthy a fresh start, but the report concluded that no single person involved in the sequence of events is without blame for what it called one of the franchise’s biggest personnel misses.