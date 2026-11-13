30 Years On: How Space Jam Fused Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes

Space Jam remains a defining 1990s film that linked Michael Jordan with Bugs Bunny and the broader Looney Tunes franchise, anchored by a signature sneaker and a popular soundtrack as it approaches its 30th anniversary, according to the source.

The movie grew from earlier collaborations: in 1992 Bugs Bunny appeared in Nike’s “Hare Jordan” campaign wearing Jordan 7s alongside imagery of Michael Jordan, and Looney Tunes figures had begun appearing on bootleg urban streetwear, the piece says.

Producers pitched the film as a Who Framed Roger Rabbit?-style mixed-media picture in which 2-D cartoon characters interact with live actors. The plot centered on aliens who steal NBA players’ powers and a plan to enlist Jordan to help the Looney Tunes reclaim their universe, with on-screen cameos from Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and other players, according to the source.

Filming took place months after Jordan’s return to the NBA following his early-1990s retirement to pursue baseball. After a second-round playoff exit to the Orlando Magic, Jordan asked Warner Bros. for an accommodation so he could keep playing: the studio built the so-called “Jordan Dome,” described in the piece as a thousand-meter tent where he and peers held pickup games. The source reports Jordan filmed long days then played pickup for several hours, using that work to refine his fadeaway and game preparation.

Those efforts preceded a dominant season in which Jordan won another MVP, helped the Chicago Bulls post a 72-10 record and captured a fourth NBA title, the article notes. The film opened from that high-profile perch and, according to the source, exceeded expectations by appealing to both children and older viewers, with Bill Murray singled out for an underappreciated comic turn and Wayne Knight providing broad slapstick.