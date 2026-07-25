49ers’ Mike Evans signing underscores a push to ‘win now’

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Quarterback Brock Purdy was midway through a March workout at George Kittle’s Nashville gym when San Francisco announced it had signed star receiver Mike Evans to a three-year contract. Purdy, noting a signed Evans jersey on Kittle’s wall, credited Kittle for recruiting Evans and called it an honor to now throw to the veteran receiver.

Evans entered the deal with a streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons ending the previous year, and the addition addressed a depleted receiver room. Players described the move as more than an on-field upgrade and as part of a return to a win-now posture after the club’s roster reset the prior offseason.

The 49ers returned to contention in 2025, finishing 12-5 after a 6-11 season in 2024 and winning a road playoff game, 23-19, in Philadelphia. Colton McKivitz said the team’s work last season showed it was “ready to win,” calling the 12-win campaign a reward for steady improvement. The club nearly secured the NFC’s top seed in Week 18.

Other roster moves this offseason included signing wideout Christian Kirk, trading for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and reuniting with linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The team also used draft capital on older rookies, with the 2025 rookie class averaging more than 23 years old, a strategy general manager John Lynch said was aimed at infusing the roster with youth while remaining competitive.

The 2024 collapse prompted significant turnover. San Francisco parted ways with 18 players, nine of whom signed multiyear deals elsewhere; those deals averaged $9.98 million annually with $161.16 million guaranteed at signing. The club added 22 players, with only backup tight end Luke Farrell receiving a deal longer than two years; those additions averaged $2.41 million in salary with $32.72 million guaranteed.

The 49ers used all 11 picks in the 2025 draft and saw 10 of those selections make the roster last season. The combination of veteran signings, trades and targeted draft choices has left the team positioned to pursue another championship window, though the NFC West and questions about the next core of young stars remain as training camp opens.