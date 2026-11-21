CINCINNATI — One plane ride after a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos convinced Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims that a change was necessary. In that 28-3 defeat he allowed seven pressures and 1.5 sacks, according to Next Gen Stats. Mims studied the tape and committed to correcting the mistakes; through the first half of this season he has developed into one of the team’s most important players, and is being discussed as one of the NFL’s top right tackles.

Advanced metrics underscore the turnaround. According to Next Gen Stats, Mims ranks second among offensive tackles in one-on-one pass blocking rate. He has been isolated on 87.6 percent of his pass-block snaps and carries the lowest pressure rate among tackles at 3.3 percent. “It’s crazy how my game has evolved,” Mims said. “I’m not nowhere near the same guy I was when I first came in this building.”

The unit’s improvement matters because the Bengals ask their line to block more than almost any NFL front. Cincinnati leads the league in passing yards per game (298.9) entering Monday’s game against the Washington Commanders and leads the NFL in designed pass play percentage (67.1%), while recording the fewest rush attempts. Center Ted Karras noted the challenge when defenses send five pass rushers: “When it comes time to when people just bring five [pass rushers], that’s 5-on-5 and everyone’s just got to win,” adding that quarterback Joe Burrow does a good job of recognizing pressure and getting the ball out quickly.

Mims and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are both among the top 20 offensive tackles in pass block win rate, while the Bengals rank 19th as a unit in that category. Cincinnati (7-2) has scored 30 or more points in five consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history, according to ESPN Research. Burrow and coach Zac Taylor have repeatedly cited pass protection as a major factor in the offense’s recent production.

The offensive line’s cohesion has been a recurring theme. “We got a lot of love and passion for the game of football and one another,” Brown said. Mims is also in position to become Cincinnati’s first All-Pro offensive lineman since Andrew Whitworth in 2015.