The key to building a winning DraftKings NFL Sunday main-slate lineup is finding the best value options at every roster slot while staying under the salary cap. The weekly evaluation highlights bargains that can outperform their salary as well as high-priced players who warrant the investment.

Value is calculated by estimating the number of DraftKings points a player is expected to produce for each dollar of salary. That rate of return allows comparisons across price points so users can decide how to allocate salary toward other spots on the roster.

Players are grouped by percentile to indicate relative value. Selections in the 90th percentile are labeled as “Great” values, while “Good” plays are in the 75th percentile or higher. “Average” covers the middle ground from the 25th through the 74th percentiles, “Shaky” spans the 10th through 24th percentiles, and “Poor” denotes single-digit percentiles.

The guide notes that a player listed as Average or Good can still be projected to score more points than someone identified as a Great value. Because of salary-cap constraints, a lower-priced player with a higher per-dollar return can be preferable even if his raw projection is lower.

Only players projected to score at least four DraftKings points are shown. Player salaries are pulled from DraftKings’ main slate and use ESPN player projections at the time of publication.