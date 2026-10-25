Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool eye Bayern forward Lennart Karl

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl amid concerns over his playing time, according to TEAMtalk. The 18-year-old Germany international signed a new long-term contract earlier this year but has featured sparingly, with nine appearances this season, one goal and one assist.

TEAMtalk reports Karl could consider a move away from Bayern if his role does not increase. The trio of Premier League clubs are said to be keeping tabs on the teenager as they assess attacking options ahead of the summer.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is also attracting interest, with Calciomercato reporting AC Milan are tracking the 20-year-old. Yoro has struggled for form since his €62 million move from Lille in 2024, and former United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen to add the France international to his defensive ranks. A fee of around €50 million is expected to be sufficient for a transfer.

Other reported developments include Football Insider’s claim that Trent Alexander-Arnold is not a concrete target for Liverpool as they evaluate right-back options; the 28-year-old has seen limited minutes at Real Madrid amid competition from Denzel Dumfries and Federico Valverde. TEAMtalk adds Tottenham and Newcastle United have made inquiries about AC Milan pair Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with Milan open to letting both players leave. Tomori has made three appearances under Ruben Amorim while Loftus-Cheek has eight appearances across all competitions.

Diario AS reports Tottenham will demand a significant fee for right back Pedro Porro amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the club has ruled out a mid-season departure despite the player extending his contract in the summer. Additional items in transfer coverage include Manchester City’s reported interest in Chelsea’s Malo Gusto with a £70 million valuation (TEAMtalk), Arsenal preparing contract talks with goalkeeper David Raya (Football Insider), and Liverpool and Real Madrid pursuing Brighton defender Luka Vušković (Football Insider).