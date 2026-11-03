Bijan Robinson, Parker Washington among Week 8 Knockout pickups

Early-game injuries again plagued Knockout league managers in Week 8, highlighted by Lamar Jackson exiting the Baltimore Ravens’ 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on his first snap. Jackson will require thumb surgery, and his season could be in jeopardy, according to ESPN.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers logged a 17.2% rate of residing on knocked-out teams in Week 8, the second-highest weekly rate so far in this format. That mark trailed only Jaxson Dart’s 19.6% figure, which came when Dart left a Week 2 game early with an injury, according to ESPN.

Receivers proved especially risky in Week 8. Tre Tucker recorded a fantasy doughnut as the Las Vegas Raiders leaned on Brock Bowers. Drake London managed just 1.8 fantasy points in poor weather in Tampa Bay, while DK Metcalf totaled 1.4 points amid adverse game script and a team-wide reliance on tight ends. Parker Washington produced 3.6 fantasy points in a 42-10 blowout win. Those short floors reinforced the importance of reliability at the position, according to ESPN.

ESPN noted roster dynamics that raise the value of consistent receivers: Knockout leagues are down to 10 teams, mirroring a standard ESPN league, with a typical starting setup of two receivers plus a flex — a maximum of 30 starters in a given week. That starting pool will shrink each week (to 27, then 24), making zeroes or near-zero outings more damaging as the season progresses, according to ESPN.

Target volume is critical in this format. ESPN recommends a minimum projection of seven targets per week and suggests that by Week 12 that threshold could increase to around eight. Players such as Tetairoa McMillan, Garrett Wilson and Jalen Coker were cited as examples whose weekly matchups merit careful scrutiny. ESPN also listed Bijan Robinson as the favorite pickup of the week.