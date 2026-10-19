Bills fans at Allegiant leave Josh Allen unsure after Coleman TD

LAS VEGAS — Midway through the third quarter of Buffalo’s 33-30 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Josh Allen broke into the open field, juked defenders and, while taking contact, flipped a 12-yard shovel pass into the arms of Keon Coleman for a touchdown. The score was one of several highlight plays in the game for Allen.

Allen said the throw was not a no-look flick; he knew Coleman was open before taking the hit. After being spun around on the play, Allen could not immediately see whether the pass had been completed and said the volume in the crowd made it difficult to tell. “Once it comes out, you kind of get hit and tumble around,” Allen explained. “It’s so hard in these away games which feel like home games. Once you hear the crowd go crazy, you’re like, ‘I don’t know if it’s a touchdown, and I don’t know if it’s an interception.'”

The unusual level of Buffalo support at Allegiant Stadium was noted by several players. The report said Allen has become one of the rare visiting athletes to draw “MVP” chants, evidence of the attention he is receiving outside western New York.

Running back James Cook III, who totaled 153 scrimmage yards in the game, said Bills fans appeared louder than Raiders supporters that night. “This is what Buffalo fans do,” Cook said. “Like I said, they always show up and show out. Coming from Buffalo or wherever they came from, just to show that they support us and care about us. It shows a lot of gratitude to those fans. I want to say thank you and we appreciate you guys.”

Teammates also reacted to Allen’s playmaking. Left tackle Dion Dawkins said he tries to remain composed but acknowledged Allen’s impact, addressing him afterward with high praise: “I’ve been around you a while, bro, and I don’t ever want to be like, ‘Oh my God, Josh Allen you’re the best! But you are him. You are Himothy,'” Dawkins said. Allen finished the game with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns.