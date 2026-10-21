Brady Tkachuk to face Senators in Ottawa less than three weeks after blockbuster trade

Brady Tkachuk stood shoulder to shoulder with Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito on June 23, pulling on his new No. 8 sweater after a trade from the Ottawa Senators, according to the report. The move completed a high-profile offseason that sent the former Senators captain to the two-time Stanley Cup-winning Panthers.

Less than two months earlier, Tkachuk addressed media as Ottawa’s captain on April 29, four days after the Senators were swept by Carolina in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Rumors about his future had swirled; Tkachuk told reporters, “I feel like I’ve answered this hundreds of times,” and called the speculation a distraction.

Behind the scenes, Tkachuk asked to be moved to Florida to join his brother, Matthew, according to the report. Senators general manager Steve Staios said the request left the club grappling with a full no-movement clause on Tkachuk’s contract and that the forward had been selective about where he would waive it. Staios executed the deal on June 21 that returned three first-round picks (two in 2026 and one in 2029) and a 2027 second-round selection to Ottawa. “He wanted to be traded,” Staios said.

Tkachuk left Ottawa with 213 goals in 572 games and posted a social-media message thanking fans and the community after the trade; that message, the report said, did not fully bridge the gap between words and actions and left many supporters resentful. The Panthers’ schedule brought an early reunion: Florida’s visit to Ottawa is set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, creating an emotionally charged backdrop for the matchup.

In the wake of the trade, Tkachuk acknowledged the difficulty of his choice, saying, “There were definitely a lot of different things that happened throughout my time [in Ottawa] … It wasn’t an easy decision … for me now, just very thankful for what [the Senators] have done for me, not just as a player, but molding me into the human that I am today.”