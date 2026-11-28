Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes remains open to alternatives despite a recent contract extension, according to TEAMtalk. Sources told ESPN that United have activated a one-year option in Fernandes’ deal that would keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028, which would prevent a free transfer next summer. TEAMtalk says the Portugal international is still exploring potential destinations if all parties decide to part ways and United can recoup a fee.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister if the Argentina international cannot agree a new contract with the Merseyside club, Football Insider reports. Mac Allister is entering the final 18 months of his deal at Anfield and publicly expressed frustration in September about not being offered an extension while also stating a desire to remain. Football Insider lists Real among the clubs who could pursue the 2022 World Cup winner if a new deal is not reached.

Arsenal have joined the list of clubs monitoring Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi following a prolific start to the season, TEAMtalk reports. The 22-year-old has 16 goals in 19 appearances and has attracted interest from Serie A sides and Bayern Munich. TEAMtalk also says Arsenal have been following Tresoldi’s teammate Carlos Forbs, though a move for a right winger appears unlikely.

The Athletic reports Arsenal have contacted the agents of Iván Fresneda about a potential future move. The 22-year-old right-back, who has impressed with Sporting CP, has been linked with Arsenal since 2023 and is viewed as a possible long-term successor to Ben White. Fresneda has around 18 months remaining on his Sporting contract, The Athletic adds.

Fabrizio Romano reports Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Vinícius Júnior amid injuries in their forward line, but notes the Brazil international signed a contract extension with Real Madrid only months ago and appears intent on staying. Other reported links include Manchester United being open to a January loan for defender Ayden Heaven (Football Insider); Liverpool and AC Milan tracking Fenerbahçe left-back Archie Brown, who has a €23 million exit clause (Ekrem Konur); Premier League clubs monitoring Lewis Koumas as a loan option (Football Insider); AC Milan able to sign Omari Hutchinson permanently from Nottingham Forest for €50 million (Gazzetta dello Sport); and Juventus scouting several striker options, including Alexander Sørloth, Gianluca Scamacca and Gustavo Varela (Tuttosport).