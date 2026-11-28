The U.S. women’s national team beat El Salvador 8-0 on Friday in a Concacaf W Champions Cup quarterfinal at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup, according to the match report.

After a competitive opening period, the U.S. took control in a rapid-fire first half. Goals came from Kennedy Wesley, Tierna Davidson, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson alongside a hat trick from Ashley Sanchez, all in the opening 45 minutes, according to the report.

U.S. pressure continued after halftime but the visitors did not score again until the 80th minute, when substitute Croix Bethune made it 8-0. With the quarterfinal settled, the U.S. will face Jamaica on Dec. 1 in the Concacaf W Champions Cup semifinals, per the report.

Manager Emma Hayes received a 10 rating for what the report described as an effective performance in a shape that looked like a 4-2-4. The report noted little to fault in the result, even if the team took time to fully settle into the match.

Individual ratings highlighted several standout contributors. Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was rated 8 for a clean sheet and involvement in build-up. Defenders Emily Fox (8), Kennedy Wesley (9), Tierna Davidson (9) and Gisele Thompson (8) drew praise for defensive composure and attacking support. Midfielders Lindsey Heaps (9) and Lily Yohannes (9) were credited with multiple assists and key passes, while Sanchez was given a 10 for her hat trick. Forwards Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson also received 10s — Swanson for scoring and creating chances and Wilson for three assists and a goal. Alyssa Thompson was rated 9 for two first-half assists. Substitutes Jaedyn Shaw (7), Croix Bethune (8), Avery Patterson (7), Michelle Cooper (7) and Sam Coffey (7) rounded out the evaluations, according to the report.