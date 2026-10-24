Ducks-Flyers revenge matinee headlines 12-game NHL Saturday slate

Hockey fans get a full slate Saturday with 12 NHL games scheduled from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. ET, including multiple afternoon matchups and seven games that begin at the same time, prompting a recommendation to watch on multiple devices or use multi-view via the ESPN App, according to ESPN.

The day opens with the Anaheim Ducks visiting the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. ET on NHL Network. ESPN notes the matchup carries extra intrigue after the Flyers tried to sign Ducks center Leo Carlsson via an offer sheet this summer; Anaheim ultimately matched the offer. Greg Wyshynski highlighted the contest as a “must-see” in his weekly column.

At 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, the Los Angeles Kings travel to the New Jersey Devils in a rematch of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final. Artemi Panarin has 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 38 career games against New Jersey, including a one-goal, two-assist effort last season after being traded, according to ESPN. The Devils were active on Friday, trading for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, per ESPN.

Saturday’s 7 p.m. ET window on ESPN+ and NHL Network includes several noteworthy matchups. San Jose visits Boston, where rookie Macklin Celebrini has drawn major attention; ESPN likened the Celebrini tour to a Beatles‑era arrival and noted his seven points (two goals, five assists) in five career games against the Bruins. The New York Rangers play at the Ottawa Senators on NHL Network; ESPN recapped ownership tensions dating to December 2024 when Senators owner Michael Andlauer accused the Rangers of soft tampering over a report from Larry Brooks. Ottawa enters Saturday with 14 points through 10 games while the Rangers have 15 points through 11, according to ESPN.

Also at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Nashville visits Pittsburgh, a club that has lost four straight despite an opening-night 7-0 win over Philadelphia and overtime victories over Montreal and Dallas, and which is currently allowing more goals than it is scoring, per ESPN. Buffalo’s visit to Washington is also scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as part of the busy Saturday slate.