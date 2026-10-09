England take 3-1 first-leg lead over Greece in Women’s World Cup playoff

HERAKLION, Greece — England secured a 3-1 victory over Greece at Stadio Pankritio in Heraklion, moving a step closer to qualification for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil, according to the match report. The result came in the first leg of the playoff semifinal, leaving England in charge ahead of the return on Tuesday.

The game was played in front of a sparse crowd and felt subdued for much of the 90 minutes. Players applauded the few spectators and acknowledged family members after the final whistle, while defender Leah Williamson and manager Sarina Wiegman remained on the pitch talking long after teammates had gone to the dressing rooms, according to the report.

England dominated possession but struggled to convert control into clear chances in the opening half. A Lauren James chip that looked to have opened the scoring was ruled out for offside, and Greece struck the bar through Ioanna Papatheodorou before the interval. Georgia Stanway eventually put England ahead before halftime, with the score 1-0 at the break, according to the report.

The second half saw greater fluidity. Beth Mead’s introduction at halftime provided more penetration, and England were able to extend their lead, though the defence appeared shaky at times. England experimented with a system that switched between a back four and a back three, with James operating as a pressing No. 9 alongside Alessia Russo, and Maya Le Tissier often pushed so high she resembled a right-winger. Stanway and Le Tissier were singled out for positive contributions, while James remained a constant threat when involved, according to the report.

Ultimately the Lionesses claimed the win and moved closer to securing their place in Brazil. The match unfolded against a scenic Heraklion backdrop on the banks of the Aegean Sea, where local sights such as the Venetian Fort underline the city’s historic character, according to the report.