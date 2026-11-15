Gane retains heavyweight title; Harrison submits Nunes at UFC 334

According to the event recap, Ciryl Gane retained the UFC heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Gane was making his first defense after being elevated from interim champion when Tom Aspinall vacated the belt in September. He outpunched Hokit throughout the contest to keep the title.

Hokit, who earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August and made his promotional debut last year, was competing for a championship in only his fifth fight with the promotion.

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke early in the fourth round, ending a rivalry that stretched nearly eight years. Nunes had returned from a 3½-year retirement but was unable to overcome the reigning women’s bantamweight champion.

Earlier on the card, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson dominated Charles Radtke and secured a third-round TKO after landing a spinning kick to the head that left Radtke on unsteady legs, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Brett Okamoto, Dre Waters and Jeff Wagenheim broke down the most notable fights from MSG following the event.