How to watch the 2026 NFL Flag Championships in Westfield, Ind.

The NFL Flag Championships return this weekend with a record 34 games airing across ESPN’s family of networks and digital platforms, according to ESPN. More than 350 teams of youth athletes will compete at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp site.

ESPN’s coverage will present the entire boys’ under-14 and girls’ high school tournaments and will carry the international division’s semifinals and championship games, the network said. The international field includes teams from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Puerto Rico and Spain.

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan can stream all 34 games via the ESPN App and the NFL Flag Championships streaming hub, ESPN reported. Select contests will also air on linear outlets and other platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney XD, NFL Network, YouTube and NFL+.

ESPN outlined a three-day schedule, with coverage beginning Friday featuring 16 games in the round of 16, followed by 12 contests Saturday for quarterfinals and international division semifinals and championships, and concluding Sunday with six semifinal and championship games. All times listed by ESPN are Eastern.

The network noted specific windows for weekend finals: Sunday semifinals for the boys’ under-14 and girls’ high school brackets will be shown on ESPN and related outlets, while the boys’ under-14 championship is set for 4 p.m. ET and the girls’ high school title game for 5 p.m. ET on ABC and multiple ESPN and Disney platforms, according to ESPN.