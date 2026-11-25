On Nov. 17, LaMelo Ball erased a late mistake by forcefully stripping an inbounds pass to trigger a go-ahead layup by Jaden McDaniels and, moments later, Trey Lyles blocked Damian Lillard’s attempt to seal Minnesota’s 106-105 victory over Portland. The play came with 2.6 seconds remaining and helped the Timberwolves improve to 13-5, according to ESPN.

Star guard Anthony Edwards has missed the past 14 games after right knee surgery on Oct. 29, and Minnesota is 10-4 in his absence, ESPN reports. Coach Chris Finch credited the roster’s depth and a willingness to embrace defense and small plays for the club’s success without Edwards.

The Wolves have leaned on an ensemble cast. Ayo Dosunmu, acquired last season in a deal that included Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks, has stepped into the starting lineup and, according to ESPN, is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range. Jonathan Kuminga has found a role alongside McDaniels, Rudy Gobert is receiving praise for the best defense of his career while shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from long range, and Lyles—who spent last season with Real Madrid—has provided a calming presence off the bench, per ESPN.

Finch said the team asked Ball to take a larger offensive role after Edwards was sidelined, but Ball’s scoring efficiency is down from his time with the Charlotte Hornets. His most notable impact has been on defense; Ball told ESPN he has concentrated on scouting reports and effort, saying he is “listening and trying.” Multiple team sources and opposing scouts told ESPN they have seen Ball more committed to defense than at any other point in his career.

The Wolves’ recent blowout of the Brooklyn Nets moved Minnesota within two games of first place in the Western Conference ahead of a Wednesday night matchup at Oklahoma City (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Edwards said last week he had “no clue” when he would return but felt comfortable taking his time given how the team has been playing, according to ESPN.