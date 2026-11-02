Larry Csonka celebrates as Vikings’ loss preserves Dolphins’ unbeaten mark

The Minnesota Vikings’ 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday ensured that another NFL season will pass without an undefeated team.

The Vikings entered Week 8 at 6-0 as the league’s last unbeaten club; the defeat preserves the Miami Dolphins’ 54-year distinction as the only team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to complete both the regular season and postseason unbeaten. The 1972 Dolphins went 17-0 and captured a Super Bowl VII title.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka celebrated the development on social media. According to his post, he shared a photo raising a glass with a cigar and wearing his Super Bowl ring to mark another year in which the Dolphins’ undefeated season remains unique.

Csonka played a central role in Miami’s 1972 campaign, leading the team with 1,117 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns, the second-most on the Dolphins. He totaled 119 rushing yards in Super Bowl VII, including a 49-yard run.

The closest any team has come since was the 2007 New England Patriots, who entered Super Bowl XLII at 18-0 before losing to the New York Giants. The Dolphins’ long-standing record now extends into another campaign, and Csonka acknowledged that continuity on social media.