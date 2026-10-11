Man City respond to guilty verdict with 3-0 win at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the club’s first outing since being found guilty of breaking 114 Premier League regulations, according to Mark Ogden.

Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki scored in the second half after Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was dismissed, silencing a vociferous crowd that greeted City with chants and banners criticizing the club’s conduct, Ogden wrote.

City have appealed the ruling and deny all charges, Ogden noted. The match featured visible hostility toward the visitors: the City bus arrived through a back-door route, players were booed during warmups, and home supporters unfurled banners and chants labeling the club “cheats,” Ogden reported.

Liverpool went into the match unbeaten this season under new coach Andoni Iraola but were hampered by injuries to Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai, Ogden added. Gravenberch, given a start after Szoboszlai’s injury, started strongly and frequently drove Liverpool forward before receiving a second yellow for pulling back Doku, according to Beth Lindop.

Only three minutes after Gravenberch’s sending off, Haaland opened the scoring and City pulled away, with Liverpool introducing teenager Trey Nyoni in an attempt to steady the side, Lindop wrote. The win extended City’s 100-percent start to the season and ended the home side’s unbeaten run, Ogden reported.