South Melbourne stunned A-League heavyweights by winning the Australia Cup, securing the trophy with a penalty shootout victory over Melbourne Victory, according to the report. This year marked the third final to feature a National Premier Leagues (NPL) team and the second consecutive decider with an NPL club, as “Cupset” results have become more frequent.

The narrowing of the gap between the A-League and the tiers below has been driven in part by austerity measures since the COVID-19 pandemic and by increasing professionalism in the NPL, along with the Cup’s shift to an in‑NPL‑season model, according to the report. Those factors have helped NPL sides close the competitive distance to the top flight.

The victory carried historical resonance. South Melbourne — long associated with the Hellas name and previously banished from the top flight 22 years ago — provided a fitting protagonist for the moment, and the club’s triumph amplified longstanding debate about the place of NPL clubs in the national structure, according to the report.

There are immediate, tangible consequences. By winning the Cup, South Melbourne has qualified for next year’s Asian Champions League Two competition, and, in theory, will represent Australia at both an Asian and an Oceanian level in 2027 while preparing for a second OFC Pro League campaign set to begin next January, according to the report. The club has played nearly 60 matches in its 2026 campaign — more than double the length of an A-League Men regular season.

Attention will now turn to practical matters at the club: a title defense, a next match against NPL NSW side Sutherland Sharks FC, and uncertainty over the dugout at Seymour Shaw after coach Siniša Cohadzić was linked with Avondale and declined to answer questions about his future, according to the report. South Melbourne’s administration has long argued the club could field A-League Men and A-League Women teams; the article noted a potential timeline in which the women’s team could enter A-League Women in 2027-28 and the men could join in 2028-29 alongside Canberra United, even as A-League expansion priorities remain governed by factors beyond on‑pitch results.