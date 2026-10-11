Premier League returns with Anfield showdown: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

After a two-week international break, European club soccer resumes this weekend with a busy schedule across England and the continent. Coverage continues in the Premier League with a pair of early fixtures kicking off the action before the marquee game later on Sunday.

Two early Premier League matches open the program as Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest and Hull City take on Everton. Both fixtures precede the evening spotlight that will fall on Anfield for a top-tier meeting between title contenders.

Later in the day, Liverpool and Manchester City square off at Anfield in what has been billed as a blockbuster clash. The matchup pairs two sides contending for the Premier League crown in a highly anticipated encounter that will draw widespread attention.

Manchester City enter their trip to Anfield just weeks after being found guilty on more than 100 charges of serious breaches of Premier League financial regulations, according to the report. That development arrives ahead of one of the season’s more prominent fixtures as clubs resume domestic play following the international break.

Across the continent, Serie A action also resumes with Sassuolo hosting AC Milan. Updates and coverage from Sunday’s matches across the Premier League and other European competitions will be provided throughout the day.