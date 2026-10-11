South Melbourne says A-League spot ‘no excuse’ after historic Australia Cup win

South Melbourne completed a dramatic Australia Cup victory at AAMI Park, drawing a record 29,911 supporters as Max Mikkola scored a 117th-minute equaliser after Denis Genreau had put Melbourne Victory ahead in the 95th minute. The contest was decided by a penalty shootout, with South becoming the first club from outside the A-League to win the Cup.

The triumph secures South a place in next year’s Asian Champions League Two and adds to a 12-month run that included winning the inaugural Australian Championship and reaching the final of the first OFC Pro League. The club will also contest the OFC Pro League next January, meaning it will play in both Oceanian and Asian competitions in 2027.

Having already signalled an intention to pursue the licence left vacant by the collapse of Western United, coach Siniša Cohadzić said the club’s results, support and infrastructure remove any reason to block a pathway to the A-League. “I really cannot find any excuse not to see this club play A-League,” Cohadzić said, pointing to the atmosphere and backing shown on the night.

Players echoed the coach’s assessment. Mikkola said the team had “made our statement,” adding that South has the facilities, fans and squad to put its name forward for the A-League. Thomas Giannakopoulos highlighted the fan base and culture, saying it could advance Australian football.

Mikkola noted the club’s busy programme, describing South as effectively a full-time operation that has travelled to places including Fiji and the Solomon Islands. The Australia Cup victory is the 10th top-tier national trophy for Hellas since the club’s 1959 founding by Greek migrants, joining four NSL titles, three NSL premierships and two NSL Cups.

Reflecting on the win, Mikkola dedicated the result to long-serving supporters, including Jimmy Lambropoulos, who has been associated with the club for about 60 years. South’s Cup success also marks the club’s return to continental competition for the first time since qualifying for and winning the 1999 OFC Club Championship.