The Matildas secured a 3-1 victory over Colombia in Canberra on Saturday in their penultimate match of 2026. A frantic opening period featured end-to-end chances before the contest settled into a more controlled tempo.

Alanna Kennedy opened the scoring after incisive build-up play that saw Clare Wheeler thread a ball to Mary Fowler, whose first-time pass found Sam Kerr and then Kennedy. The 31-year-old’s strike, her seventh goal of the year and level with Sam Kerr as the nation’s joint top scorer, beat Colombia keeper Katherine Tapia, according to the match report.

Colombia responded inside five minutes through Linda Caicedo, who picked up the ball on halfway and raced up the central channel before finishing past Winonah Heatley and Ellie Carpenter. Colombia also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside, demonstrating continued threat on the counter, according to the match report.

Half-time adjustments, including the introduction of Hayley Raso for Kerr, shifted momentum back to Australia. In Steph Catley’s 150th appearance for the national team, her corner led to an own goal off Daniela Arias to restore the lead. Minutes later Caitlin Foord finished a move started by Fowler and released by Kyra Cooney-Cross to make it 3-1.

The match underlined concerns about the Matildas’ ability to handle pace on the break, with Colombia finding space on quick counters and repeatedly testing the backline, according to the match report. Colombia’s late chance came deep in injury time when Mackenzie Arnold superbly saved a bullet header from Manuela Vanegas.

The teams meet again on Wednesday in Geelong to close out 2026. Fowler and Cooney-Cross were noted for their effective combination in tight spaces, while Kennedy’s move into midfield continued to yield goals for Australia, according to the match report.