Mauricio Pochettino has been named Manchester United head coach after more than a decade of interest from the club, a relationship that began more than 10 years ago, according to the report.

The connection dates back to May 2016 when Sir Alex Ferguson requested a meeting with Pochettino at Scott’s Restaurant in Mayfair. The two-hour lunch, which also included Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez, was photographed by paparazzi outside. Tottenham responded by describing it as a “social occasion between colleagues” and moved up an announcement that Pochettino had verbally agreed to a new five-year contract; Jose Mourinho was confirmed as Louis van Gaal’s successor weeks later.

United have made five permanent appointments since that meeting, and Pochettino remained a recurring figure. When Mourinho was sacked in December 2018, Pochettino, then at Tottenham, was considered the top choice by many at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed caretaker, won his first five games and then beat Spurs 1-0 in January 2019 to make it six straight. Sources at United said there was no “defining moment” that decided Solskjaer would get the job permanently, but the victory at Tottenham was viewed as “a very positive sign.” Solskjaer signed a three-year deal two months later; Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019.

Pochettino’s availability continued to shadow United. Club officials said they were “relieved” when he took over at Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021. After Solskjaer was dismissed in November 2021, Ralf Rangnick became caretaker and Pochettino was again considered for the permanent role, but Ajax allowed Erik ten Hag to negotiate and PSG barred Pochettino from doing the same, which helped Ten Hag land the job in April 2022. Pochettino left PSG two months later.

Pochettino met United officials again after leaving Chelsea in May 2024; delegates Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox reportedly liked him but judged it was not the right moment and the club initially stuck with Ten Hag. By the time Ten Hag was sacked in October 2024, Pochettino was already two months into a two-year contract as head coach of the United States national team ahead of a home FIFA World Cup. His credentials were reviewed again late last season as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox weighed the permanent future of Michael Carrick.