Bijan Robinson voiced visible frustration in the locker room after Atlanta’s 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, saying the team’s bye week was a moment to decide whether it would “put up or shut up.” “We have to come together this week and just tell ourselves, is this how we want to end this season… or are we going to change and are we going to strain for each other?” Robinson said, adding, “Are we going to go out there and play for each other no matter the situation and just be dominant on the field, man?”

The Falcons have lost five of their last six games and fell to 3-7, the same record they held through 10 games last season. Over the previous five seasons, Atlanta posted 7-10 records three times and 8-9 twice. The franchise has not made the playoffs since the 2017 season, the second-longest drought in the NFL behind the New York Jets.

The sameness has persisted across three different coaching staffs and two front offices. Kevin Stefanski was hired as head coach last offseason and Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan joined the front office, but results have continued to fluctuate. Atlanta has beaten top teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in 2025, and the San Francisco 49ers this season — while also suffering recurring blowout losses to the Carolina Panthers.

The offense was expected to change under Stefanski and playcaller Tommy Rees, and the staff has shifted Michael Penix Jr. into a primarily under-center passer with more play-action. But the results remain similar to last season. According to team statistics through 10 games, Atlanta is averaging 20.1 points and 327.4 yards per game, with an offensive success rate of 40.8% and an EPA per play of -0.16, a mark tied for fifth-worst in the league. For comparison, through 10 games last season the Falcons averaged 19.5 points and 332.5 yards per game with a 43.4% success rate and a -0.07 EPA per play. Removing the two starts by third-string Cooper Rush this year raises the per-game numbers modestly but leaves EPA in negative territory.

There are still tangible assets moving forward: the Falcons are separated by two games from the rest of the NFC South and close the season with three straight division opponents. Atlanta also projects to have more than $140 million in salary-cap space next offseason, the most in the league, and is currently projected to pick No. 8 in the draft — a slot where the franchise previously selected Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Penix in consecutive years. The team traded starters Jessie Bates III and Ryan Neuzil at the deadline as it searches for a way to end its eight-year playoff drought.