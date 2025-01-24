Michigan vs Purdue NCAAM Game Recap

The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers clashed in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown on January 24, 2025. In a game featuring top-tier talent, Purdue emerged victorious with a 79-72 win, thanks to a dominant inside performance by Zach Edey.

Game Recap

Michigan started off hot, knocking down four three-pointers in the opening minutes to take a 22-14 lead midway through the first half. However, Purdue adjusted defensively, with Edey controlling the paint and limiting Michigan’s second-chance opportunities. By halftime, Purdue led 38-35 after an impressive 10-2 scoring run.

The second half saw Purdue extend their lead behind strong guard play from Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Michigan fought back behind Dug McDaniel’s aggressive drives, cutting the lead to 71-68 with two minutes left. However, Purdue sealed the game at the free-throw line, maintaining their grip on the Big Ten standings.

Key Performances

Purdue Boilermakers: Zach Edey: 25 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks (double-double). Braden Smith: 14 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer: 12 points, 3 three-pointers.

Michigan Wolverines: Dug McDaniel: 19 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds. Tarris Reed Jr.: 16 points, 9 rebounds. Terrance Williams II: 11 points, 5 rebounds.



Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Purdue: 50.5% Michigan: 44.3%

Three-Point Shooting: Purdue: 36.8% (7/19) Michigan: 33.3% (9/27)

Turnovers: Purdue: 8 Michigan: 12



Takeaways

Purdue’s size advantage was the difference-maker , as Edey controlled the paint and Purdue’s guards facilitated well in transition.

Michigan showed resilience, but their inability to contain Purdue's inside scoring proved costly.

