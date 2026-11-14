Raiders name Fernando Mendoza starter after Cousins trade, cite readiness

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders named No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza their starting quarterback after trading veteran Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, believing the rookie is prepared to take over immediately.

Coach Klint Kubiak pointed to Mendoza’s weekly gains in accuracy and his growing command of the offense as key reasons for the promotion. Kubiak said he expects Mendoza, 23, to operate the full playbook and does not plan to simplify the game plan for the rookie.

Team leaders and coaches detailed how Mendoza prepared since arriving in April. Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and assistant head coach Mike McCoy worked closely with him; Sullivan described Mendoza’s steady improvement in articulating huddle calls, pre-snap communication and his ability to make in-game adjustments. During games Mendoza routinely stood beside Sullivan, wore his helmet to relay calls through the communication device and helped make sideline adjustments.

Teammates noticed the growth as well. Backup Aidan O’Connell recalled seeing Mendoza make several throws in practice that drew strong reactions from the quarterback room. Wide receiver Tre Tucker pointed to Mendoza’s physical touchdown run in the College Football Playoff National Championship as evidence of the makeup the Raiders are getting. Starting center Tyler Linderbaum emphasized Mendoza’s work ethic and the presence of experienced mentors, saying the team believes Mendoza is ready.

Mendoza prepared as if he were the starter from Week 1, Sullivan said, including extra nights on the indoor field where he visualized game-script plays on his phone and rehearsed reads, footwork and cadence. Coaches also highlighted Mendoza’s performance on the scout team, where he completed tight-window throws against the starting defense.

The Raiders will turn Mendoza loose Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, a defense Kubiak called among the league’s toughest. The promotion also marks the first time the Raiders have taken a quarterback in the first round since 2007.